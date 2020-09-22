Smart Innovations School starts operation next month



Smart Innovations School, which has been raised in line with the design of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, will come into full operation next month.





Situated in capital's Gulshan area, the English medium school has already taken approval from the Ministry of Education and all its teachers would be from abroad. Noted educationist Dr Laury Sanchez will take its helm as the executive director. With the slogan 'Where Education Meets the Future", the school would be very helpful for Bangladeshi students for enriching their talent and knowledge, reports BSS.





With its STEAM curriculum system, the school would give emphasis on ongoing global problems, involving the pupils into innovative team works, creating inquisitive mentality among the children and raising ideas of new innovations through boundless thinking power.







