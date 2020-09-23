Shaiful Huque, Jahanara Begum's chehlum held



Chehlum of Shaiful Huque Khan, a Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer, was held at his own residence at Naya Paltan in the capital on Friday (September 18).





All his relatives, friends and admirers were present to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.





Shaiful Huque died on August 9 in Dhaka due to long-term diabetes and old-age complications. He was laid to rest at Banani graveyard in the city, said a press release. He left behind her three sisters, four brothers and a host of relatives and well-wishers. Earlier, Chehlum of Jahanara Begum, wife of late Advocate AKM Mokbul Hossain, was held on Thursday (September 17) at her own residence in Bogura. All her relatives, friends and admirers were present to pray for the salvation of the departed soul. Jahanara Begum died on August 9 at her residence. She was 91. She was laid to rest at the family graveyard at Chakbochai, said a press release. She left behind her three sons, four daughters, nine grandchildren and a host of relatives.

