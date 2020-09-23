DSCC fines Tk 50,000 for having Aedes larvae



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has filed five cases and collected fines of Tk 50,000 from different areas.





The mobile court conducted the operation on Tuesday to identify the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes in the DSCC area, evict illegal installations and remove illegal cables, reports BSS.





A mobile court headed by Kazi Faisal conducted the operation in the Segunbagicha area. During this time, the mobile court inspected 27 installations and found Aedes mosquito larvae in one installation. The court filed one case and imposed a fine of Tk 15,000 in cash.





Besides, a mobile court headed by DSCC Executive Magistrate Ferdous Wahid on Tuesday conducted drives in Shantinagar and Bangshal areas.



During this time, he visited 41 installations and found Aedes mosquito larvae in 3 installations and Aedes mosquito breeding environment in two installations. He filed 3 cases and collected a fine of Tk 30,000 in cash and warned the two establishments to improve the situation.





Meanwhile, DSCC Executive Magistrate AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed disconnected illegal cable connections from Hatirpul Raw Market to Eastern Plaza Market to BhuterGali area. At that time, he collected a fine of Tk 5,000 from a person for illegally parking a car on the road and obstructing the operation of a mobile court.





The court removed the cables from 15 electric poles.





The three mobile courts of the DSCC today filed a total of five cases and collected a fine of Tk 50,000 in cash.







