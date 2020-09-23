Workshop on 'Critical Limit Project' held at BARC

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Executive Chairman Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar addressing Annual Review Workshop 2020 on'Critical Limit Project' at BARC in the capital on Tuesday.



Annual Review Workshop 2020 of PBRG sub project on "Determination of Critical Limit of Nutrients for Soils and Crops" was held at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) in the capital on Tuesday.







In the inaugural session of the workshop, BARC Executive Chairman Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar attended the workshop as the chief guest while Project Implementation Unit, NATP-2 Director Dr Md Harunur Rashid was present as the special guest. BARC Director (Manpower and Training) and Chief Scientific Officer of Soils (Add Charge) Unit, BARC and Assoc Coordinator of the project Dr Md Baktear Hossain presided over the inaugural session. Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) former Director General and an eminent soil scientist Dr NI Bhuiyan presided over the technical session of the workshop.





A total of 60 scientists including Coordinator and Principal Investigators of the project, senior scientists, university teachers and scientists from different research institutes of the country attended the workshop. The Principal Investigators of the project from BARI, BRRI, BINA and BAU presented up to date progress of their respective components. After presentation the research results were discussed thoroughly by the Expert Members and also by the participating scientists. The workshop was concluded by the Session Chairman with his valuable comments and with vote of thanks to the participants for their active participation.







The PBRG sub project on "Determination of Critical Limit of Nutrients for Soils and Crops" is being implemented under Soils Unit of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and with the involvement of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agricultural (BINA) and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU). Critical limit (CL) refers to a threshold value of a nutrient in soil below which the crop will readily respond to its application. In other words CL may be stated as the level of a nutrient in plant at or below which plant either develops deficiency symptoms or causes reduction in crop yields as compared to optimum yields.



The project was initiated in March 2018 with funding from National Agricultural Technology Project (NATP) phase 2. Two and half years of the project have been completed successfully so far. Critical limits for some major crops and soils of the country have already been determined through pot experiments. For reviewing the results of the estimated critical limits, the workshop was organized.







