300 marginal farmers get free seeds, fertilizer in Nakla

Nakla UNO Zahidur Rahman distributing free seeds, fertilizer among 300 farmers in Nakla of Sherpur on Tuesday. -AA



The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) on Monday distributed 1,500 Kg Mashdal seeds and 4,500 Kgs fertilizers for free among 300 farmers in Nakla upazila of Sherpur. The seeds and fertilizers were distributed during the 2020-2021 Kharip-2 seasons of DAE. Zahidur Rahman UNO of Nakla presided over the distribution program, where Shah Md Burhan Uddin chairman of Nakla upazila was present as chief guest. Agriculturist Paresh Chandra Dash Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) of Nakla welcomed the speech.







FF Shafiqul Islam Zinnah GS of upazila AL, Mohammad Saroar Alam Talukder vice chairman of upazila parished, Agriculturist Paresh Chandra Das UAO, Rukshana Nasrin additional agriculture officer of Nakla spoke on the occasion as special guest.







Among others, Agriculturist Sheikh Fazalul Hoque Mani agriculture extension officer of Nakla, Alamgir Azad convener and Abdul Mannaf Khan organizing secretary of upazila KL and others spoke on the program. Khalilur Rahman office secretary of upazila AL, leaders of upazila Al and JL, sub-assistive plant protection officer, sub-assistant agriculture officer) of Nakla, journalist of different media, more than three hundred small and marginal farmers of Nakla upazila were also present.



According to upazila agriculture office sources, each beneficiary farmer get 5 kgs Mashdal seeds, 10 kgs DAP and 5 kgs MoP fertilisers. 170 farmers in Chandrokona union, 90 farmers in Charashtadhar union and 40 farmers in Pathakata union of the upazila get the seeds and fertilizers, UAO Paresh Chandra Dash added.





--- Md Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur

