Let it not be another broken promise





India is modestly benefited from Indo-Bangla relations. And yet Bangladesh has many significant unresolved issues with its giant neighboring country.







One of the most heartbreaking issues is border killings. If someone from Bangladesh intentionally or unintentionally intrudes into India, the BSF, Border Security Force kills or injure them mercilessly instead of arresting them and putting them on trial in a court of law. Though China and India are engaged in deadly conflicts and yet China freed five Indian nationals who were wandering across the border and accidently strayed into Chinese territory earlier in September.







According to the data, the BSF has been killing Bangladeshis since 1972 and over the years, the number has reached a whopping 1510, including 35 this year alone.







The BGB --- Bangladesh Border Guards --- protested such killings in the past. But killings have not stopped. The senseless killings have been going on right after the independence of Bangladesh.





Over the last one decade, both the countries have signed a number of agreements including not to use lethal weapons along the borders and bring down the death rate to zero. At the end of the day, such agreements literally remain on paper as empty promises.







If we look at what happens to the other neighboring countries of India at the borders, we see such killing rarely takes place. In March 2017, a Nepali man, Govinda Gautam, 25, was killed by the BSF. But the very next day, tens of thousands of Nepali protesters gathered and chanted anti-Indian slogans. The Nepali government assisted his family with Rs 1 million and the then ruling Nepali Congress party provided the family with 7 hundred thousand rupees. The Nepali government declared him a hero.







Nobody takes to the streets over the border killings in Bangladesh. On visiting different social media, someone will feel how Bangladeshis express their anger and resentment towards India over the killings at the borders.







We have never heard of any assistance provided by the Bangladesh government to a Bangladeshi victim who was grassing their cows or working in the paddy field and got killed, and nor India compensated a Bangladeshi victim's family.







The Indian Supreme Court took up the gruesome killing case of Bangladeshi girl Felani Khatun a few years back. The victim's family has been waiting for compensation from India since then.







Bangladesh likes to call India a friendly country, but no country could be found in the world, where the powerful country kills its weaker country's people unless they are at war.







The Anandbazar Patrika, September 13, 2020, published an article whose title was "Pakistan violated agreements more than three thousand times over the 9 months in the borders." The paper also says that India doesn't only face off China at the borders but is also getting threats from Pakistan.







The paper also quoted the Indian government as saying, at the border of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan attacked with cannon and mortars for 242 times from January to August this year.







The chief of Indian Border Security Force concluded his meeting with his counterpart in Dhaka, pledging to bring down the killing of Bangladeshis to zero. In the past, Bangladeshis witnessed that such promises were made to be broken numerous times. On the other hand, interestingly, the Chief of BSF doesn't need to pay a visit to his other neighboring countries to make such a pledge, and yet there is no border killing with his other mighty and weaker neighbors.





The writer, a Bangladeshi freethinker, is based in Toronto, Canada .

Leave Your Comments