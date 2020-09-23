Speakers for master-plan under one specific observing authority



Speakers at a webinar observed that adequate development, diverse logistics infrastructure, including ports and multimodal sub-regional transport connectivity are important to improve Bangladesh's trade competitiveness and secure low-cost trade potentials with South and South East Asian markets.





They made the observation at the webinar organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), said a press release. President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Dr Rubana Huq joined the webinar as the guest of honour while DCCI President Shams Mahmud moderated the webinar. Rubana Huq said Bangladesh needs to have an internal index ofcompetitiveness and which needs to be monitored regularly. "We need to ensure best utilization of full capacity of ports. In terms of improvement in logistics performance, inward FDI and intra-regional trade are also important," she added. Regarding better coordination in the logistic sector, she urged for private sector's participation as all efforts are for the wellbeing of the country.





Shams Mahmud said logistics facilitation enhances countries' trade competitiveness through making on-time trading of goods and services with lower transaction costs.







"Efficient logistics enhances countries' competitive edge substantially reducing cost of doing business. The efficient logistics management has a stronger effect on trade promotion than tariff cuts. Despite remarkable economic progress, Bangladesh lags behind competing countries in terms of logistics infrastructure competitiveness," he added. Among others, SANEM Executive Director Dr Selim Raihan and Chairman of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Zaidi Sattar also spoke on the occasion.





Selim Raihan said Bangladesh's progress in Logistic Performance Index (LPI) between 2007 and 2018 is not up to the expected level whereas China Vietnam, Thailand gained tremendous growth. "Lower position in LPI may hurt our competitiveness. Besides, to increase export, improvement in LPI is crucial," he added. He also emphasized on faster implementation of large infrastructure projects, upgradation of railways, shipping and river connectivity on the priority basis.



Leave Your Comments