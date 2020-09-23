BUILD for creating opportunities for women in stimulus package



Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) underscored the need for creating more opportunities for women Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in stimulus package.





BUILD made the observation at a virtual dialogue on "Access of MSMEs and Women Entrepreneurs to Stimulus Package", said a press release. BUILD in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) organized the virtual dialogue.





Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) Abu Farah Md Naser joined the dialogue as a guest of honor while Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Sharifa Khan chaired the panel discussion session.





Abu Farah Md Naser informed that in order to reduce the process time Bangladesh Bank has initiated a pilot program with The City Bank Limited to disburse loan through mobile banking system. He has informed that not only the Taka 20,000 crore package, there are a number of other packages dedicated for the CMSME. Sharifa Khan said that government has taken initiatives to support the affected sectors of the economy through various stimulus packages.





Welcoming the participant, BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan said that the stimulus package is a timely and praiseworthy initiative of the government to combat the negative impact of COVID-19 on economy of Bangladesh. However, the execution of this package is important to bring stability in the CMSME sector as this sector is the worst sufferer of the pandemic, he added.

