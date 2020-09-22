Tom Hardy to be next '007'





Tom Hardy has reportedly beaten out competition from the likes of Cillian Murphy to be cast as the next James Bond. According to The Vulcan Reporter, Hardy is set to replace Daniel Craig in the coveted role as '007'. The report claims Hardy landed the role back in June, following a successful audition. Producers are said to be holding fire on an official announcement until the release of Craig's final Bond outing, 'No Time To Die', which is due in cinemas this November. The announcement could be further delayed, however, should the coronavirus pandemic force cinemas to temporarily close their doors again. Hardy is one of several actors to have been linked with replacing Craig as Bond. Murphy was also thought to be in the running for the part. Back in March 2019, bookmakers slashed the odds on the Peaky Blinders star becoming only the second Irishman to play '007'. The first, Pierce Brosnan, previously tipped Hardy to play the British spy during a 2018 interview with the Daily Mail.



Leave Your Comments