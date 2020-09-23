Nishat Priom not ready to work in movie right now

Nishat Priom.



Promising actress of present generation is Nishat Priom. She has already passed five years of her acting career. In these five years, she acted in central roles. As a result, she has come into good position among her contemporary actresses within five years. She came into limelight to act in versatile roles in good story based works. For this reason, she is busy with acting in drama serials and faction plays.





Nishat informed that she has already finished shooting of Abu Hayat Mahmud's faction play 'Kotipoti' and Ashraful Chanchal's 'Diamond Necklace'.





Nishat-starrer new serial 'Corporate Bhalobasa' is being aired on Nagorik TV now. Ezaz Munna directed and Nishat-starrer serial 'Shohorali' is being telecasted on NTV now, while she acted another serial 'Khan Bari Barabari', directed by Sokal Ahmed, was finished to telecast on ETV recently.





Nishat Priom has got offered to work in movies. She said, "I have keen interest to work in movie. But I am not ready to work in movie right now. After preparing myself properly, I will work in film. As I will act in a movie in my life, so its story and my role must be mind-touching to all. From that waiting I am preparing myself. Now time will say what will be happened."





Nishat Priom first performed as model in an advertisement of Kaler Kontho under Ankur's direction. She created hype on women's related issues under the banner Tolo Aawaj. Therefore, she also got appreciation from the viewers to perform as model in TVCs. Recently her acting was appreciated in Hoichoi's web series titled 'Money Honey' where Shamol Mawla and Sumon Anwar were her co-actors. She came into discussion to play the role Senjuti in the web series.



