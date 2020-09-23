Taskin working hard to be 'fast and furious' again

Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed seen during fielding session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. -Facebook



Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was in search for the consistency, which could complement his extreme pace to make him a dangerous bowler again, BSS report.







Pace is something that always was in his armory but consistency is the thing that was a missing link for the most part of his six-year long career. The world had already noticed how dangerous he could be for a batsman when he remains consistent but unfortunately that consistency was seen very few times.





Knowing that consistency could make him a potent and go-to bowler for captain, Taskin said he is working hard for his fitness because only a fit bowler could land the ball at his desired place.





"There is visible improvement in my fitness than in the past but there is no end to the improvement," Taskin said on Tuesday after the skill session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





"But if I want to take myself to a world class level, and be more consistent I know I have to work hard. Hopefully something good will happen in future and I will try my best to improve at fitness-wise and skill-wise so that I can be more consistent." Taksin made an epic start to his career, by claiming 5-28 against India even though Bangladesh lost the match by 47 runs as per D/L method despite restricting the closed-door neighbor to 105 runs just. However after a groundbreaking start, Taskin's career took a nosedive because of recurring injury. He recovered from the injury and made him available for Test cricket in 2017.





In a one-off Test against India in Hyderabad, Taskin delivered some spell which was termed as fast and furious and also world class as he gave some of the fine Indian batsmen a torrid time with his pace. After that series, it was predicted that he could be the go-to bowler of the captain in any format of cricket but that was not to be. Another injury led his axe from the team and after then, he is struggling to get back his rhythm.





During the 2019 BPL, he worked with legendary pacer Waqar Younis and regained the killer form to make him available in the world cup bound squad. However another injury saw him another heartbreaking axe from the team.





Taskin took the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as the platform to make him available in the national team again as he was searching for rhythm and pace but the outbreak of Covid-19 not only suspended the cricketing activities of the country for indefinite time but also left him frustrated. Taskin said the work with the coaches virtually during the lockdown and practically after the individual training session starts helps him a lot to regain his rhythm pace.





"The rhythm was better than the past and I am now comfortable with that. I have been working hard with my pace and seam position with the coaches. If I remain healthy and fit, I hope I will gain the rhythm that I like to have. Hopefully alongside rhythm I will also make my accuracy, seam position and pace better," he concluded.

