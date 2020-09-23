BCB conducts first official corona test of players

Bangladesh national cricket team during skill session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. -BCB



Even though the Sri Lanka is yet to respond on quarantine period issue, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is moving forward with everything positive and with that goal in mind; the first official COVID-19 test of the cricketers was held on Tuesday, BSS report.







A total of 35 samples including 28 cricketers, coaching staff and support staff who were called for the skill training camp, were collected. The result will be available within 24 hours.







With the three-match Test series approaching fast, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has instructed the BCB to conduct two COVID-19 tests before leaving Dhaka. Accordingly, the first test was held on Tuesday. The second will be held on September 25, exactly 72 hours before the Bangladesh team boards the plane. "This is our first official COVID-19 test," BCB sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said.





"Officially, the Sri Lankan Cricket has asked us to do two tests before the tour of the country. The first test is today (yesterday) while the second is on September 25."BCB earlier tested the players and support staff twice.



"The BCB conducted those two tests on its own initiative in order to know the condition of the cricketers. It has nothing to do with the series," Dr. Chowdhury added.Meanwhile, the SLC is yet to respond on quarantine period issue as Bangladesh made it clear they won't stay 14-day quarantine rather they prefer seven-day quarantine with practice facilities.





Leave Your Comments