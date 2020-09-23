Strategic Failure in Marketing



It is very difficult to outline why a certain product failed in one market and became market leader in another. It seems that as the thump impression of one person does never match with other so doeshuman taste.Cultural accommodation, consumer behavior, purchasing capacity and sometimes financial recession like COVID 19 may be labelled as reason enough for market failure of many world famous global brands and products.



Lack of cultural accommodation



In India Dunkin Donuts failed drastically to capture the Indian market. Because donut is the breakfast menu for western people while in India Donut is considered as desert or evening refreshment. Indians are in the habit of eating bread in the morning. After realizing mistake Dunkin Donut started offer Burger instead of Donut which was another marketing blunder. Because the term Donut is associated with the companies name against which they themselves tried to move with non-donut items like burger to capture Indian market.



Why did Amazon failed in Chinese market? Though disputable, western researchers believe that China is not open to accept whatever western as much as it is ready to export for which companies like Amazon failed. On the other hand, Chinese experts believe that Amazon always recruited westerners as top executives and CEOs for Amazon since they did not believe in Chinese people. These westerners did not have least knowledge of Chinese consumer behavior which resulted in marketing failure of foreign companies like Amazon in China. Amazon was no how in a position to fight with Ali Baba in China. Again, the marketing success of KFC defeating another western brand Mcdonald in China proved that it was marketing strategy that matters more than western claim of Chinese narrowness to open up Chinese market.



We also know why UKs famous retail chain TESCO left USA selling its ownership. TESCO emerged in USA under a sub brand name Fresh & Easy to give the Americans impression that they would get fresh food and within affordable price range. But TESCO shopping malls were very smaller compared to usual American food chains and US people are in the habit of buying in bulk which UK market experts failed to perceive. Again, many think that TESCO super shops were on the wrong side of the road, i.e. on the way to the office from home which should have been the opposite. Because people purchase on the way to home from office in evening.



Financial Cause







McDonalds failure in Iceland concerns more of finance and less of marketing. Because of Sub prime Mortgage Crisis in USA financial recession started over Europe and Iceland became one of the worst victim of this recession. As a result, it was tougher for foreign companies like McDonald to continue operation in Iceland. McDonald in Iceland had to import raw materials from Germany which became costlier for financial recession of 2008. Since operational cost increased abnormally, McDonald was not in a position to maintain profit margin in Iceland for which they had to exit Iceland ultimately. McDonald failed also in Philippine where Jollibee brand is tremendously popular there and can best address to the fast food need of local people of Philippine.Because of COVID 19 world class food chains like Mcdonalds, Pizza Hut, Burger King etc were almost on the way to became bankrupt for lack of customers. Financial stress coupled with health safety & social distancing prevented Americans and Europeans to go to such global chains for taste their food.



Consumer behavior and purchasing capacity





Failure to address product suitable to Consumer behavior can also be cause for marketing failure. In Brazil, world famous brand retailer Walmart stepped in 1990s taking the opportunity of market liberalization. But Brazilians are in the habit of purchasing in "cash & carry" mode instead of going big retail super shop and use credit cards. Though Brazilians like promotional offer, they did not like all the year round promotion of Walmart through discount. In Bangladesh, shoe stores like Bata offer discount all through the year to sell old designed shoes to empty inventory for which consumers do not care to searchthere much. In order to empty inventory many local fashion houses also offer huge discount for old products all through the year in Bangladesh which hardly draw customer attention.



Now let us look at the automobile market of India which is dominated by Japanese brand Suzuki in joint venture with Maruti followed by Korean Hunndai which occupies second position. Global brand like GM with its Chevrolet car tried to dominate Indian market. But price sensitive Indian consumer did not respond well. Failure to achieve substantial profit margin compelled General Motors to exit India selling their plant.Besides, Ford, BMW, Nissan enjoy a niche market in India. In Bangladesh, the consumers especially most middle class people are crazy for Japanese Toyota brand so much so that other automobile firms are yet to occupy substantial market share. Though new brand KIA is doing well both in India and Bangladesh, future of cars like KIA is still unpredictable.





Politics





Politics can also role play in denying an international brand. Bolivian president argued against international food chains on the ground of their international monopoly at the time when McDonald was struggling in local food market for survival. Later Mcdonalds failed to adapt with Bolivian culture enriched with anti-multinational spirit. If Japan, due to USA-China trade war, shifts its car plants from China to Bangladesh, Japanese cars will be within purchasing range even of the general middle class people of Bangladesh for local manufacturing facility and streets of Bangladesh may be flooded with more Japanese sedans/cars than all auto rickshaws and buses together. Besides, the political reconciliation regarding Indo-Pacific and Belt and Road Initiatives may strongly influence the future of international marketing and business strategy of the world in the days ahead.



Marketing failure occurs mainly because of the difference of demographic and geographic features unaddressed by a certain brand and marketing campaign.However, economic theories work only when other things remain constant and so do marketing theories whichwork provided that economy remains stable.During COVID 19, it is not possible to comment on market failure for this. Within pandemic market behaves abnormally for which all world class brands have to accept decline of sale as a kind of spillover effect.





Ironically enough, the spillover effect deriving from the pandemic COVID 19caused world record sale of cleaning items like Savlon, Dettol and sanitizers etc.while caused tremendous decline of sales of first food chains of the world on the ground of same health issue. If World Health Organization (WHO) had not given go-ahead signal for food items again considering relaxation of COVID spread, global brands like Macdonald, Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut might have closed down due to corona virus permanently.





The writer is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division(FAD), ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd





