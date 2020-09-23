'Action awaits Nur in rape case'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said action will be taken against the former vice president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Student Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur as per the law in a rape case filed against him.





The minister came up with the remarks while attending a programme at Police Staff College in Mirpur in the afternoon. Police are investigating the allegation, Khan said, adding, "We're aware of everything. Action will be taken against him according to the law." A female student of Dhaka University filed the case against them with Lalbagh Police Station on Monday, reports UNB.







Nurul Haque Nur along with his seven supporters was arrested from Matshaya Bhaban area around 8:30 pm on Sunday when they brought out a procession protesting the filing of the rape case.





They were released several hours after the detention.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, a national student body, on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of 'false case' filed against Nur and five others.





Its activists staged demonstrations in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the filing of the case, 'police action' against Nur and others.





They placed a three-point demand during the demonstrations. The demands are: withdrawal of the case filed against them, state must bear the treatment cost of the victims injured during the police action yesterday, and no obstruction to their peaceful movement.





Nur was elected VP in last year's Ducsu polls, the first in 28 years. It was marred by allegations of irregularities.All panels, except that of Bangladesh Chhatra League, boycotted the election.The ruling party student front dominated the polls but lost the posts of VP and social service affairs secretary.







