One more dies, death toll now 34



One more ill-fated of the Narayanganj mosque blast passed away raising the total to 34.





Sifat (18) succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.





He sustained 22 percent burn injury, said Partho Shankar Paul, resident physician of the institute. Two more patients have been undergoing at the hospital and none of them is out of danger as their respiratory tracts were burnt in the fire.

More than 50 Muslims sustained burn injuries when six air conditioners at Baitus Salat Mosque in Narayanganj's Fatullah exploded on Sep 4.





As many as 37 of the victims were subsequently admitted to the burn institute.Only one survivor, Mamun Prodhan, has returned home from the institute.Gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit, authorities and investigators said.





