What are FinCen Files all about?



The leakage of FinCen Files has caused hue and cry all over the world. FinCen stands for Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. It belongs to the United States. FinCen Files refer to a cross-border investigation based on secret documents that expose how banks and regulators have failed the public by allowing dirty money to flow unchecked around the globe. It shows how politicians, fraudsters, financial scammers and tycoons of different countries profit at the expense of governments and ordinary people.





International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Buzz Feed News and 108 other media partners in 88 countries spent 16 months organizing and analyzing leaked documents, and obtaining hundreds of other confidential documents, court records, archives, public records, and interviews.





Buzz Feed News shared with ICIJ more than 2,100 suspicious activity reports, or SARs (suspicious activity reports), filed by global banks to the U.S. Treasury Department's intelligence unit, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCen. Buzz Feed News has not commented on its source. The U.S. Congress requested some of the files as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.





In January 2020, a former U.S. Treasury Department official, Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, from Virginia, pleaded guilty to unlawfully disclosing confidential Treasury documents.





A suspicious activity report is a document filed to U.S. authorities when a bank or other financial institution observes a transaction that seems suspicious. A SAR is not an accusation but a way to alert government regulators and law enforcement to irregular or possibly criminal activity. SARs are strictly confidential - so secret that banks aren't allowed to publicly confirm their existence.





Banks moved more than $2 trillion in payments they believed were suspicious over 18 years. Some of the biggest banks in the leaked files, including JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Barclays Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon, continued to wave through suspect payments, including those they said bore hallmarks of fraud, despite promises to government authorities to improve money laundering controls.





The FinCen files should be taken seriously because the free flow of illicit money causes incalculable harm. It fuels drug cartels and criminal enterprises. It helps oligarchs and autocrats grow their fortunes and power. It exacerbates global inequality, enables tax evasion and undermines democracies.









