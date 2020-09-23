Nur faces case under Digital Security Act



Another lawsuit has been filed against former DUCSU vice president (VP) Nurul Haque Nur and five others over the rape of a young woman under the Digital Security Act. The case was filed with Dhaka Kotwali Police Station on Monday night, confirmed offier-in-charge of the police station Mizanur Rahman. Nazmul Hasan Sohag is the main suspect in the case, said Mizanur. The case was filed by the same woman who initiated the first case, said Biplob Bijoy Talukdar, deputy commissioner of DMP Lalbagh division.





The allegations include abduction, rape and later labelling the victim as a prostitute on social media, he said citing the details of the case. On Sunday, a case was filed by a postgraduate student of Islamic Studies at Dhaka University with Lalbagh police station against six leaders, including Nur, of the quota reform movement.





Nur was accused of abetting the rape of the alleged victim.





Those who were accused in the Lalbagh case have been named again in the new case, said Biplob Bijoy Talukdar.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, a national student body, on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of 'false case' filed against Dhaka University Central Student Union (Ducsu) former vice president (VP) Nurul Haque Nur and five others.





The activists of the student organization staged demonstrations in front of National Press Club protesting the filing of the case, 'police action' against Nur and others .They placed a three-point demand during the demonstrations.









