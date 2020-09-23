Migrant workers demonstrate for Saudi air tickets

Bangladeshi migrant workers demonstrated at Karwan Bazar on Tuesday demanding air tickets to Saudi Arabia. - Zahidul Islam/AA



A large number of Bangladeshi migrant workers demonstrated at Karwan Bazar on Tuesday demanding air tickets to Saudi Arabia so that they can join their workplaces on time.





Saudi Arabia is set to allow flights from Dhaka from from 1st October after a haitus of around seven months due to the coronavirus outbreak.





Several hundred migrant workers gathered in front of the Saudia Airlines office around 10am for tickets.





The airlines issued a notice that they have suspended issuing tickets leading to protests. The workers then blocked the key Sonargaon crossing, halting vehicular movement for about an hour.





Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Md Mokabbir Hossain said they got approval to operate flights to the kingdom from October 1. Landing permission is required before starting of seat reservation. But Saudi Arabia is yet to provide it, he said.





"At the moment it's not possible to start allocating seats for the passengers," the MD said, adding that flights will be announced as soon as landing permission is received.





He also called upon passengers not to gather at the counters before the flight announcement.





Seats will be allocated only to passengers who have a ticket to Saudi Arabia. For now, new tickets will not be sold.

Detailed information on seat allocation was scheduled to be available on Biman's website from Tuesday.





Saudi Arabia is the most popular destination for migrant workers from Bangladesh. Last year, Bangladeshi migrants sent back US$18.355 billion. Of the amount, $3.647 billion (19.87 percent) were sent from Saudi Arabia.







