Formulate practical roadmap to face global challenges: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina making a statement virtually at the 75th United Nations General Assembly that began in New York on Monday (Bangladesh time Tuesday morning). -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the coronavirus pandemic has shown that both developed and developing nations need the United Nations more than ever. And multilateralism is the way forward.







She said this while delivering her speech virtually in the early hours on Tuesday (Bangladesh Time) at the high-level event arranged to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations at its headquarters in New York.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said in his speech to the United Nations in 1974 that 'the United Nations remains the focus of man's hope for the future," which encapsulates Bangladesh's abiding faith and confidence in the UN and multilateralism, Hasina recalled in her speech.





The premier said the challenges of the present time, including the current pandemic, go beyond borders and the COVID-19 has made the achievement of the 2030 Agenda more challenging. "It has exposed the inadequacies of the current international order. At the same time, the pandemic has shown that both developed and developing nations need the UN more than ever. It has shown us that multilateralism is the way forward," she said.





Sheikh Hasina has urged the United Nations to formulate a "credible and practical roadmap" for delivering on commitments and responding resolutely to global challenges.









Noting that the 75th anniversary celebration of the United Nations is a momentous occasion for all, the Prime Minister said the commemoration bears special significance in Bangladesh as it coincides with the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "To take the UN on the right course towards its centenary and beyond, [email protected] should provide a credible and practical roadmap for delivering on commitments and responding decisively to global challenges," she said.





About the peacekeeping, she said Bangladesh is committed to upholding peace across the world and it is currently the leading troops and police-contributing country in all peace operations.





She said, "As many as 150 of our peacekeepers sacrificed their lives to secure peace in conflict-ravaged countries."Geopolitical rivalries must not be allowed to weaken the UN to ensure it becomes a truly effective global body for humankind, Sheikh Hasina said.







Talking about the UN's 75th anniversary, Sheikh Hasina said in Bangladesh, the commemoration bears special significance as it coincides with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The 75th UNGA session kicked off at the UN headquarters virtually in New York from Monday (Bangladesh time Tuesday morning).





"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver her pre-recorded speech like other world leaders at the UNGA general debate on September 26 in Bangla like every year," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a virtual press briefing on Monday.





The theme of the 75th UNGA is "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism".





For the first time in the UN's 75-year history, the global leaders have joined virtually at the annual high-level session of the world's apex platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far infected over 30 million people and killed more than 950,000 globally.









