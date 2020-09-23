Dhaka seeks 3 months extension from Riyadh over visa, work permits for expatriates





Bangladesh has sought one more extension of three months from Saudi Arabia for Bangladeshi valid visa holders and their Iqama (valid work permit) in an effort to help workers return to their work.





The Saudi government has so far extended the validity of Iqama for Bangladesh citizens thrice who got stuck here due to COVID-19 pandemic.





The latest extension term will expire on September 30.





Bangladesh Embassy to Saudi Arabia has written a letter to the Saudi Foreign Ministry seeking an extension of three months beyond September 30, said an official.





On Monday, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Md Mokabbir Hossain said they got approval to operate flights to the kingdom from October 1.





Landing permission is required before beginning of seat reservation. But Saudi Arabia is yet to provide it, he said.





“So, now it’s not possible to start allocating seats for the passengers,” the MD said, adding that flights will be announced as soon as landing permission is received.





He also requested passengers not to gather at the counters before the flight announcement.





The oil-rich kingdom is the most popular destination for migrant workers from Bangladesh. Last year, Bangladeshi migrants sent back US$18.355 billion. Of the amount, $3.647 billion (19.87 percent) were sent from Saudi Arabia.





Meanwhile, a group of Bangladeshi migrant workers demonstrated at Karwan Bazar on Tuesday morning demanding tickets to Saudi Arabia so that they can join their workplaces.

Leave Your Comments