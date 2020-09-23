Covid-19: Global death toll hits 968,600





The death toll from Covid-19 globally climbed to 968,600 on Wednesday according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe reached 31,478,387 in the morning.





The United States remains the world's worst hit country by the pandemic as the country’s COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,724 while the total caseload reached 6,894,586 on Wednesday, according to the JHU data.





India now has the second-highest number of cases with 5,562,663 after the US as of today.





The South Asian country has so far reported 88,935 deaths.





However, Brazil has come to the third position with 4,558,040 cases and 137,272 deaths.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in March.





UN Chief’s appeal for global solidarity





UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday appealed for global solidarity to overcome the COVID-19, and repeated his call for a global ceasefire during the pandemic, by the end of the year -a very ambitious target.





Addressing the largely empty General Assembly Hall in New York, Guterres characterised the pandemic from the podium as “not only a wake-up call” but “a dress rehearsal” for challenges to come.





“In an interconnected world, it is high time to recognise a simple truth: solidarity is self-interest. If we fail to grasp that fact, everyone loses,” he said, delivering his annual report on the work of the organisation, according to UN News.





Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh on Tuesday saw the total number of Covid-19 deaths to go above 5,000-mark as health authorities reported 28 new fatalities in 24 hours, raising the total to 5,007.





The country took 188 days to register over 5,000 deaths due to Covid-19 after having reported the first death on March 18.





Meanwhile, 1,557 new cases were detected across the country alongside, bringing the total number of cases to 3,52,178, according to an official release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Besides, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Tuesday said the authorities are yet to think about imposing fresh lockdown amid the fear of surge in coronavirus infections during the upcoming winter.





He made the remark while talking to reporters at the secretariat after attending an inter-ministerial meeting to formulate an action plan ahead of the feared second phase of Coronaviurs infection.

