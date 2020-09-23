Myanmar questioned for not fulfilling Rohingya repatriation pledge





The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, has questioned Myanmar for not fulfilling its commitment over Rohingya repatriation.





"Where is justice for those stranded in refugee camps in Bangladesh while facilities are constructed on their homeland for the same military that stands accused at the International Court of Justice for committing genocide against them?," he said.





Citing Myanmar’s statement to the Human Rights Council last week that “commencement of repatriation is our priority”, Andrews asked: “But what does repatriation mean for those who once lived in Kan Kya? How can they be integrated into their place of origin when it has become a military base?





Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and no one was repatriated over the last three years.





“Impunity and human rights cannot coexist,” Andrews said.





Citing the videotaped confessions of two Tatmadaw defectors to massacres, rape and other against Rohingya Muslims in August 2017, he urged the government of Myanmar to cooperate with the International Criminal Court and the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar.





Andrews also referenced the International Court of Justice that is assessing Myanmar’s compliance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, according to a statement issued from Geneva.





The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar has called for an immediate ceasefire in Rakhine State, decrying the death toll of innocent children that continues to rise.





“Serious questions have been raised about whether these children, and growing numbers of others, are being caught in the crossfire of war, or are being deliberately targeted,” he said.





These assaults need to stop and that the Secretary General’s call for a ceasefire must be heeded immediately, said Andrews.





“Two five-year-old children were killed and another was wounded by artillery fire in Myebon Township two weeks ago today,” he said.





Andrews noted that Myanmar is facing a tremendous challenge in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic during an election season.





He called on the international community to provide greater public health support.





The COVID-19 pandemic is “severely restricting opportunities for candidates and political parties to campaign”, said Andrews, while raising concerns that the government is imposing “vague and subjective criteria” to restrict the right to freedom of expression for political candidates.





“This is not only an infringement of fundamental rights, it is also dangerous,” said Andrews, noting that news sites serving ethnic minority areas have also been ordered shut.





“Information can be critical to saving lives in a pandemic and information is the heartbeat of a free and fair election.”





Andrews also raised concerns about limitations on the right to vote in Myanmar’s upcoming elections on 8 November 2020.





“The results of an election cannot accurately reflect the will of the people when the right to vote is denied because of race, ethnicity or religion,” he said.





“I have seen no evidence that the government is willing or prepared to facilitate the right to vote for hundreds of thousands of voting-age Rohingya located in Rakhine State or in refugee camps in Bangladesh.”





Andrews presented satellite photographs of a Rohingya village – Khan Da Para, also known as Kan Kya — before and after it was attacked and destroyed in military-led “clearance operations” in August 2017.





He showed a photo dated this year that showed a military installation where homes and villages once stood.





Leave Your Comments