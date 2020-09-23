BGB seizes 3.50 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar





Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 3.50 lakh pieces of Yaba pill, worth Tk 10.50 crore, at Leda Churikhal in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district on Tuesday night.





Tipped off, a team of BGB under Leda BOP, conducted a drive in the area around 8:45 pm and challenged a boat carrying some people, said a BGB handout issued on Wednesday.





Sensing the presence of the border guards, the suspected smugglers managed to flee the spot.





Later, the BGB members recovered the Yaba pills, kept in four plastic bags, from the boat.

Leave Your Comments