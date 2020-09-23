Rwanda keen to boost trade, commercial ties with Bangladesh









Rwanda wants to boost bilateral trade and commercial ties with Bangladesh identifying the areas of cooperation.





Foreign Minister of the East African country Vincent Biruta phoned his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday and shared his country's interest.





Dr Momen described the development scenario of Bangladesh and the potential that the country bears.





He said Bangladesh government is a very business friendly one and urged the Rwandan investors to invest in Bangladesh special economic zones.





Bangladesh has proposed avoidance of double taxation while the Rwandan side assured of giving its opinion.





Dr Momen said there is huge potential to grow trade relations between the two countries.





He urged Rwandan Foreign Minister to import pharmaceutical products, readymade garment and bicycles from Bangladesh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Both sides laid emphasis on exchange of trade delegations and discussed on holding Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between the two countries.





Vincent Biruta assured Bangladesh of continuing its support for repatriation of Rohingyas.





Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and not a single Rohingya was repatriated over the last three years.





Bangladesh has recently given Bangladesh High Commissioner to Kenya the concurrent charge as non-resident High Commissioner to Rwanda.

Leave Your Comments