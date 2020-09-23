Light to moderate rain likely: BMD









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours, commencing at 9 am.





According to a regular bulletin of BMD, “Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.”





The low over Chhattisgarh and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards further and now lies over Madhya Pradesh area.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, the center of the low thence northeastwards to Assam across West Bengal and Central part of Bangladesh.





Read Also: Maritime ports asked to hoist signal no 3





One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3 as a low over the Northwest Bay and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal Bangladesh coast moved westwards and now lies over Chhattisgarh and adjoining area, said Met office bulletin on Tuesday.

Leave Your Comments