Collective efforts to ensure drugs abuse free society stressed













All the government and non-government entities concerned should come forward and work together to ensure a drug abuse free society to protect the young generation from the devastating impacts of drug-addiction.





Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the present government has declared zero tolerance against abuse of drugs along with its illicit trafficking and trading. So, all the authorities concerned should supplement the government efforts.





The observation came at a consultation meeting to mark the formation of a district level civil society organization led network through consultation through a zoom link held Tuesday afternoon under the Promoting Advocacy and Rights (PAR) Project.





Around 35 persons consisting members of the civil society, professional leaders, journalists and development activists from various stakes concerned joined the meeting.





Four development organizations – Light House, Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM), Ashakta Punarbashan Sangstha (APOSH) and Nari O Shishu Kalyan Society (NSKS) – are implementing a project titled “Drug Abuse Resistance and Understanding- DARAU” aimed at combating drug abuse.





Counterpart International is extending technical support while USAID and UKAID financial support to the project being implemented in eight wards of Rajshahi City Corporation and all nine upazilas in Rajshahi district and all six upazilas and four municipalities in Natore district.





Former Chairman of Rajshahi Education Board Prof Dipakendra Nath Das, senior journalists Ahmed Safiuddin and Akbarul Hassan Millat, Executive Director of Sachetan Hasinul Islam and General Secretary of Bangladesh Livestock Society Dr Hemayetul Islam spoke on the occasion.





Chief Executive of Light House Harun-Or-Rashid moderated the discussion, while Manager Monwar Hossain presented a keynote paper illustrating the aims and objectives of the DARAO project besides its implementation strategy.





The meeting was told that more than one lakh people both male and female have come forward and are working together to fight against drug abuse to protect the young generation from its devastating effects in Rajshahi and Natore districts.





To this end, various motivational and awareness programmes are being conducted for their capacity building besides boosting their level of confidence with intervention of the project.





Harun-Or-Rashid told the meeting that cross-sections of people including women, parents, school and out-of-school children, adolescents, youth, transgender, public representatives and members of the civil society are being engaged in the anti-drug abuse campaign.





He said the project is intended to benefit around four lakh people either directly or indirectly.





