Household visits now banned across Scotland





Indoor visits between households in Scotland are now banned until further notice.





Exactly six months since the country was first put into lockdown in March, Scots are once again not allowed to welcome anyone else into their homes.





First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people in Scotland to comply from Wednesday, with enforcement being introduced on Friday.





Exemptions are in place for certain groups of people.





Those living alone who form extended households, couples not living together and those who need childcare and tradespeople do not have to observe the indoor visiting restriction.





The decision to limit interaction between households was based on evidence from the Test and Protect operation that indicated this was the main way the virus was spreading.





The measure was already in place for more than 1.75 million people in Glasgow and some neighboring local authority areas where local lockdown restrictions began earlier this month.





Now it has been extended across the whole of Scotland in a bid to get the virus under control before winter. Restrictions will be reviewed every three weeks.





Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday that social interaction between different households was a key driver of transmission and such restrictions were the best way of bringing down the R-number.





Later, in a televised address to the nation, she said: "By staying out of other people's houses for now, we give ourselves the best chance of bringing Covid back under control."

