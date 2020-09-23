Pandemic situation of HSC Examinees 2020





We know that, our education institution has been closed indefinitely due to COVID-19. HSC examination was supposed to be taken 1ST April, 2020. But it had been postponed. They don't know when the exam started. It is now impossible to say about the exam. They are playing online games, participating online classes or courses, watching movies etc.







They are now fully out of studies because they don't know the date of HSC examination. It has been 5 months delay of HSC exam. It is true that, after taken HSC exam, we have to take admission test from different public university. So, students can't deny the HSC examination. It is the exam that decides our future. We can hear some rumors about HSC examination date from social media. Some media said that HSC exam will be taken in end of September or 1ST week of October. But that is not true.





Students have to face these rumors and can't get exact information. For example: Tamim Arshad Anghon is a student of Cambrian School & College and HSC examinees of 2020. He lives in Baridhara, Dhaka. He was supposed to give the exam. Unfortunately, it couldn't due to outbreak of COVID 19. His native village is Munshiganj. Sometimes he went to his native village to pass the days. But when he heard the rumor of HSC exam, he came to Dhaka quickly and heard that HSC exam will not be held.







Now, he spent his time with fear and confession. I want to give you another example. Alif Tasnim Hasan is also HSC examinees and student of Willes Little Flower School & College. He lives in Khilgaon, Dhaka. He also stuck in a confession about the exam. He spent his time surfing internet, participating online classes and course and playing cricket at the rooftop. About 2 millions students were supposed to give the exam.







Now, they are facing those problems. How can they solve it? After all, the government of Bangladesh has been cancelled PEC and JSC examination. But, they can't decide it or cancel it. HSC examination 2020 is now hanging for 5 months. Most of the students are now out of studies. They are now totally bored about their studies. Some of the students are now preparing University and medical college admission tests. Some students have gone to their home village. If the exam could finish before the COVID 19, they could get some relief. But now they are in a dilemma. Some students are working in a general store or their father's business.







They think that how students take the HSC exam. The government is trying to increase the number of seats to hold the HSC exam. However, the environment of HSC exam has not been created. It takes 2 or 3 months. My opinion is this exam will be held in 2021.





After the offices and workplaces opened, the risk of COVID has been increased. That's why; government didn't take any risk of taken this exam. HSC examinees are fully broken about the HSC exam. They have no hope to take this exam. How much time they will have to take? How much patient they will have to endure? Five months is now too long for the HSC examinees. But, there are no other options for them. They are now living unexpected about HSC examination. That's it.



