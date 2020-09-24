Of hypocrisy... and Mitch McConnell





For as long as there has been recorded history, hypocrisy has been a part of life. And when life happens to revolve around particular individuals, the hypocritical has often been in swift, often disturbing play. It is a truth we see coming alive in the likes of Mitch McConnell in the United States. More than four years ago, McConnell went out on a limb to prevent President Barack Obama from nominating Merrick Garland for the US Supreme Court as a replacement for the deceased Antonin Scalia.





There were yet about ten months to go before Americans would trek to the polling stations to elect their next President in November 2016. McConnell, as majority leader in the Republican-dominated Senate, laid down the rule, his own, that the appointment of a successor to Scalia should be left to the next President.





McConnell prevailed. Garland was not given any chance to appear before the Senate. In that year of surprises, other politicians too echoed McConnell. Four years on, with only weeks left for the presidential election, McConnell has reversed course, with not an iota of embarrassment in him. He has been pushing President Trump, even before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried, to nominate her successor, the better to strengthen the conservative hold on the court. It is of course rather intriguing that the US Supreme Court has been defined by the influence conservative or liberal justices have historically exercised over it.







Over the years, Republican and Democratic Presidents have been driven by the urge, every time a Supreme Court justice has died or resigned, to fill the seat with nominees close to their political philosophies. To what extent such an attitude upholds the rule of law and the preponderance of the Constitution remains a question, but there we are.





Hypocrisy certainly has historically played a pronounced role in politics everywhere. Sticking to the United States for the moment, we do not forget that in the times when Bill Clinton was properly being investigated over the Monica Lewinsky affair, it was Newt Gingrich, then the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, whose voice was one of the loudest demanding that the President pay for his misdemeanours. Ironically, it was soon revealed that Gingrich himself had been involved in an extramarital affair at the time. His political career screeched to an end. Clinton would go on to finish his two terms in the White House.





In our part of the world, hypocrisy has been part of politics. Think back on Mohammad Ali Jinnah, whose relentless struggle for a Muslim state on the basis of a so-called two-nation theory pushed India into partition. Yet a few days before the division came to pass, Jinnah delivered a speech that outwardly was lofty in ideas but hypocritical in political terms. He promised that Pakistan would be a place where the faiths of its people would be a matter of individual pursuits, that religion would not be the basis of the state.







People quickly remembered that the Lahore Resolution of 1940 had been a call for Muslim states ('state' was later mysteriously changed in 1946 to 'state') to be set up in the north-west and east of the country. Jinnah was comfortable with the partition of India, but was shocked when informed that on the basis of his political premise the Punjab and Bengal too would be sliced down the middle.





There is as well the story of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. On being appointed to Pakistan's central cabinet by President Iskandar Mirza soon after the imposition of martial law in early October 1958, he sent off a fawning letter to Mirza placing him on a pedestal higher than Jinnah's. Twenty days later, Mirza was driven from office by Ayub Khan. Bhutto changed course, went for a complete turnaround and demonstrated his loyalty to the general, whom he would serve for eight years as a minister.







Bhutto turned against Ayub Khan on the spurious accusation that the President had initialled a secret clause with Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent in January 1966. This matter of things hypocritical would come back to haunt and destroy Bhutto when his handpicked army chief Ziaul Haq overthrew his government in July 1977 and then made sure that his benefactor was led to the gallows in April 1979.





Not very long ago, the Jatiyo Party made it known that Bangabandhu was for every citizen and not to be appropriated by partisan politics. That made us remember how General Hussein Mohammad Ershad prayed at Bangabandhu's grave soon after seizing power in March 1982 before permitting Bangabandhu's assassins to cobble a political outfit into shape. Like General Ziaur Rahman, General Ershad made absolutely no mention of Bangabandhu or his place in history in the nine-plus years he held on to power. But that position changed with the Awami League's return to power under Sheikh Hasina. Ershad waxed eloquent about Bangabandhu's role in the creation of Bangladesh, though quite a few recall that in Delhi on the morning of 15 August 1975, he rudely demanded of an officer at the Bangladesh High Commission that the portrait of the Father of the Nation be pulled down.





You could argue, with good reason, that hypocrisy is part of life. And you would be right, but when hypocritical behaviour takes hold of individuals in the public spotlight, the common run of people are left pretty stupefied. Stephen Hawking was diligently cared for by his wife, until he fell in love with his nurse. A story of love thus came to a sorry end. Dilip Kumar secretly married a second time without letting his first wife Saira Bano know.







Caught out, he swiftly divorced the woman he had married in clandestine manner, trying to make it seem the marriage had not been his fault. Politicians in the West have with justification called for war criminals in Serbia and in quite a few African countries to be brought to justice. But they have carefully stayed silent on the war crimes committed by George W. Bush and Tony Blair in Iraq in 2003.





We will keep careful watch on Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and all those American politicians now intent on filling a Supreme Court seat yet warm from the fact that Ruth Bader Ginsburg occupied it for twenty seven years.





The writer is Editor-in-Charge,

The Asian Age.

