Md Mosharaf Hossain Sarker appointed EUB Treasurer

d.Mosharaf Hossain Sarker, has been appointed by the Chancellor of the Universities and President of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid, has joined at the European university of Bangladesh (EUB) as Treasurer on Sunday.







He was born in a respectable muslim family of Hasanpur, Comilla. Sarker obtained his B.com. (Hons.) M.Com. degree in Finance from the University of Dhaka and MBA from the Trinity University.







He also did hisPost Graduate Diploma in Industrial Management from Bangladesh Institute of Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Development Planning from the National Academy for Planning and Development, Dhaka.





He is also a Certified General Accountant(CGA) and Fellow of the Institute of Certified General Accountants of Bangladesh.In his teaching career, Sarker worked in three universities including EUB. Prior to this appointment, he was the Acting Treasurer of the university.



