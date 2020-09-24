World Car Free Day held

Speakers at a webinar on Tuesday marking the World Car Free Day. -AA





Though 93% trips in Dhaka are conducted by walking, cycle, rickshaw and public transport, but they get least priority in transport planning. As a result demand of private cars is increasing gradually. It is important to undertake functional projects which will take into account the need of all city dwellers.





To create a pro-people city and control private cars it is important to ensure walking and cycling friendly environment. Speakers opined such in the webinar organized on Tuesday named ''Back to walking and cycling for livable cities'' at Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) marking the world car free day.





Leave Your Comments