Stocks end in flat



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday closed session almost flat as investors were active on both sides of the trading fence throughout the session.At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 4972.13 points on Wednesday with a gain of 2.02 points or 0.04 percent overcoming the loss of 146 points in the last four sessions.





However, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES went down by 5.85 points and 0.91 points to settle at 1708.48 points and 1125.82 points respectively extending trend previous four sessions.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed trade in almost flat from the losing streak of last four days. Selective categories index, CSCX declined by 1.59 points while all shares price index, CASPI rose by 11.83 points to stand at 8512.68 points and 14181.42 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 13,004,390 share and mutual funds of 294 companies were traded, of which 136 issues advanced while 112 declined and 46 issues remained unchanged.





