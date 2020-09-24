Priyanka, Kate to lend voices to unscripted HBO Max series



Priyanka Chopra is joining a bunch of big Hollywood names for a new project. The actor will lend her voice to an episode of 'A Word of Calm', an HBO Max series produced in collaboration with the Calm app. Priyanka, Kate Winslet, Lucy Liu, Keanu Reeves, Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz and Cilian Murphy will all lend their voices for half-an-hour episodes each. The series will promote stress-relief and will show the actors narrating a story in their soothing voices while calming imagery plays on the screen.





Sharing the news, Priyanka wrote in a tweet that she was 'excited' about the project. "Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for @hbomax's @calm series, 'A World Of Calm'. Coming Oct 1st," she wrote. HBO's official statement about the series read: 'Transporting the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.





