'WandaVision' Elisabeth, Paul travel back in time



Marvel treated fans to a surprise trailer of their new series 'WandaVision' during the 72nd Emmy Awards on Monday. The new trailer looks impressive and interesting with themes of alternate realities, afterlife and time travels getting introduced.







The trailer shows Elisabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision living their best, monochromatic 1950's lives. They are a couple who have just moved to a new part of town and are making new friends and meeting new neighbors, including Katherine Hahn.







However, when at a dinner party a guest asks them about their lives before the move, they cannot seem to think back to it at all. Their memories, of the Infinity War and the 'Endgame' have been completely wiped out. The scenes that follow, take us through the 60s, 70s and the 80s as they 'become parents' and try out their more comic book-accurate costumes.





