BTS to debut new music video in Fortnite





Popular Korean band BTS will debut their music video in fan favorite game 'Fortnite." Epic Games announced the news on their official twitter account on Monday, reported by PC Gamers. BTS will be debuting its new choreography video for their single "Dynamite" on Friday, September 25 in Fortnite's Party Royale mode.







Fortnite's Party Royale mode is a social hub, where players don't carry weapons around and just share a common space to play, chat, or watch the multitude of concerts that developer Epic Games has put on over the last year. BTS has actually already released two music videos but this Fortnite video will evidently be focused solely on choreography. Artists like Diplo, Young Thug, Anderson Paak, an

