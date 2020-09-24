Farooki's 'Saturday Afternoon' bags Japanese award



Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's film 'Saturday Afternoon' has won the "Kumamoto City Award" from the Fukuoka International Film Festival Tuesday. A status upload from the acclaimed filmmaker's Facebook account disclosed the news. The status further read: "I want to take this opportunity to thank Fukuoka for selecting our film alongside some beautiful films! I also want to thank Fukuoka audience who have voted for our film.







Lastly, thanks to my team of cast and crew who worked incredibly hard to make this film a reality! I only can hope Bangladeshi audience gets to see the film!" Although 'Saturday Afternoon' has won an award, the film is yet to receive the censorship certificate for premiering in Bangladesh due to its controversial plotline regarding the Holey Artisan terrorist attack.

