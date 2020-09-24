Brig Gen Mominur new IG Prison



Brigadier General Mominur Rahman Mamun has been appointed as the new Inspector General (IG) of Prisons. The Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday issued a notification to this end. Brig Gen Mominur will replace Brig Gen AKM Mostofa Kamal Pasha.





He has served as the chief health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). Brig Gen Pasha has been sent back to the Army. Meanwhile, Brig Gen Md Jubaidur Rahman has been appointed as the new Chief Health Officer of the DNCC.



