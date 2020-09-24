'50pc metro rail work complete'



Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that about half of the metro rail's construction work has been finished. Construction work is going ahead in compliance with hygiene rules. Besides, the work of laying three kilometers railway line has been completed.







Now, setting up of electrical connection is underway, he said. Quader came up with the information while virtually inaugurating two isolation centres at Gabtoli and Uttara under metro-rail route-6 project's Covid management work, reports UNB.





He said that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the project authorities have been playing a praiseworthy role in preventing transmission among those working in the project.







He hoped that the construction of two isolation centers would boost courage of the local and foreign engineers, consultants and other manpower as well as give a new vigour to the project.The minister said the 11-kilometer flyover of the first section from Uttara to Agargaon has already become visible.





Quader further said that initiatives have been taken to launch metro rail in Chattogram and to prepare a transport master plan for the port city.Besides, the government has decided to formulate a long-term transport plan for Narayanganj, he said.







