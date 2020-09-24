Biman to run special flights to Saudi Arabia



Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate special flights to Saudi Arabia on Sep 26 and 27 amid protests by Bangladeshi migrants for air tickets for a return to the Middle-Eastern country of their employment.The flights will carry expatriates who had booked return tickets to Jeddah and Riyadh for Mar 16 and 17, reports bdnews24.com.





Biman on Wednesday asked them to contact its sales office on Thursday to confirm the booking. A group of migrant workers staged demonstrations in front of the Expatriate Welfare Ministry in capital's Eskaton area on Wednesday for third consecutive days, demanding extension of tenures of visas and Iqamas, and arrangement of air tickets for returning to Saudi Arabia.







