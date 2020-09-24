Police officer shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests





Angry protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor in cities across the United States on Wednesday after charges were filed against only one policeman involved in the controversial fatal shooting of the 26-year-old black woman, whose name has become a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement.





The biggest protest was in Louisville, the largest city in Kentucky, where Taylor was killed in March, but demonstrators took to the streets across the nation -- from New York and Boston to Washington to Los Angeles.





At least one police officer was shot during the protests in Louisville, police told AFP. Local media reported a second officer was shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.





Detective Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, was charged by a grand jury with three counts of "wanton endangerment" over shots he fired into apartments adjoining Taylor's home.





But neither Hankison nor the two officers who fired the shots that killed Taylor were charged in direct connection with her death.





Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville following the announcement, and Ben Crump, a lawyer for the Taylor family, condemned the grand jury decision as "outrageous and offensive."





Police in riot gear were seen making several arrests in the afternoon, and after night fell police used flash bangs to clear hundreds of protesters from Jefferson Square Park, where a memorial to Taylor was placed.





"Say her name -- Breonna Taylor," they chanted. "No lives matter till black lives matter."





A state of emergency and a 9:00 pm curfew has been declared by the mayor of the city, which has a population of 600,000, with much of downtown closed to traffic.





Some downtown business owners boarded up their shops in anticipation of unrest sparked by the grand jury decision.





Taylor, an emergency room technician, was shot dead after three plainclothes policemen turned up at her door in the middle of the night to execute a search warrant.





Taylor's boyfriend, who was in bed with her, grabbed a gun and exchanged fire with the officers. He later said he thought they were criminals.





The officers, who had not activated their body cameras as required, shot Taylor multiple times, killing her. A police sergeant was wounded.





"Breonna Taylor deserves justice," 17-year-old black protester Decorryn Adams told AFP. "Nothing will change if we don't stick together."--AFP

