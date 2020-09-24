Coronavirus global caseload now 31,779,533









Coronavirus cases across the globe reached 31,779,533 on Thursday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The death toll from Covid-19 stands at 975,100 in the morning.





Data compiled by JHU showed that India now has the second-highest number of cases with 5, 646,010 after the US as of Thursday.





The South Asian country has so far reported 90,020 deaths.





However, Brazil has come to the third position with 4,591,364 cases and 138,105 deaths.





The US is the worst-affected country with 6,933,248 cases and 201,880 fatalities.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in March.





Bangladesh Situation





The death toll from Covid-19 disease reached 5,044 in Bangladesh as of Wednesday morning, as health authorities reported 37 more fatalities in 24 hours across the country.





During the period, another 1,666 fresh cases were detected which increased the number of total cases in the country to 3,52,287 since the first detection of the infection on March 8.





According to a handout provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 14,150 new tests were carried out during the period that took the total number of sample tests to 18,62,637.





Besides, Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the government is working to procure the most effective Covid-19 vaccine at right time for the people.





“Many countries are working on coronavirus vaccine. Nine companies are in the final stage of trial. The government is in constant touch with at least five of them,” he said.





Maleque said once any country introduces a vaccine, the government will do all it can to procure it.





“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given all sorts of instructions in this regard,” he said.

