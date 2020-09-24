Gambling rampant in Sarail: Police keep mum

Though gambling is going on unbridled in different places in Sarail upazila, law enforcing agencies turn a blind eye to the social menace, said Upazila Parsishd Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur.

He was addressing the regular monthly law and order meeting in Sarail on Wednesday.

Chaired by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka, the meeting was attended by members of the law and order committee.

Rafique Thakur said, “Gamblers conduct their illegal acts in broad daylight in different places of the upazila. But police mysteriously know nothing about the gambling.”

Gamblers are close to the officer-in-charge (OC), he said, adding that he has proof it.

It is unfortunate that if people raise their voice against drugs, they are harassed, he further said.

When a call was made to OC Nazmul Ahmed over mobile phone, Inspector (Investigation) Shafiqul Islam received it. He informed that OC was in Mymensingh for case purposes. He requested to talk to the OC in this regard.

It is mentionable that on February 10 this year, the High Court declared illegal all sorts of gambling in exchange of money across the country and directed the government to take steps against organizers of gambling and gamblers.

