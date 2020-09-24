Clash in Magura leaves one dead





A man was killed and five others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a football match at Kumrul Secondary High School in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura district on Wednesday.





The victim was identified as Elahi Mollah, 45, son of Hashem Mollah of Kumrul village.





Tarak Nath Biswas, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said there was an altercation between the supporters of the two football fan groups—Farid and Basu groups -- during a football match around 7:30 pm.





At one stage, both groups attacked each other, leaving six people, including Elahi injured.





Later, they were taken to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Elahi dead.





A case in this connection was filed.

