Expats crowd Biman, Saudi Airlines offices for tickets





Saudi expatriates gathered in front of Biman and Saudi Airline offices in the city on Thursday for having their air tickets confirmed to go back to Saudi Arabia.





Saudi Arabian Airlines started issuing tickets for Bangladeshi expatriates on Thursday morning.





Jashim Uddin, a Saudi expatriate, told UNB that he collected a token on Sunday last and will get his ticket on Saturday next.





Saudi Airlines is issuing 500 tickets a day following the serial numbers of tokens, he said.





A notice announcing the process has also been hung outside the office of Saudi Airlines regarding the matter, he added.





A long queue of expatriates was seen in front of Saudi Airlines office in Karwan Bazar area in the morning.





Besides, Biman Bangladesh Airline also started issuing tickets from its Matijheel office for its flights scheduled for September 26 and 27.





A large number of expatriates also thronged in front of the Biman office.





Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told UNB that the Saudi government has given landing permission to Biman, and Bangladesh also permitted all Saudi airlines to land here and take Bangladeshis back to the KSA.





Momen said the Saudi government has also agreed to extend visas for the Bangladeshis who want to return to their workplaces in the kingdom but their visas expired.





Migrant workers protested for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in Dhaka seeking tickets to Saudi Arabia. They came home with return tickets but could not go back due to shortage of Biman flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Biman requested passengers with return tickets dated March 16 and 17 to contact its sales office on September 24 with tickets, passports and approval from apps/links specified by Saudi Arabia.





Biman said all passengers must undergo coronavirus tests in Dhaka and have to reach Saudi Arabia within 48 hours of the test.





On Wednesday, migrant workers demonstrated in front of the Expatriate Welfare Ministry in Eskaton, demanding extension of visas and Iqamas and arrangement of air tickets for returning to Saudi Arabia.





A group of protesters marched towards Probashi Kallyan Bhaban, occupied the road outside the ministry and demonstrated.





Another group of protesters demonstrated in front of the Jatiya Press Club and the Foreign Ministry.

