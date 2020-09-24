Some city areas to see disruption in gas supply Friday





Gas supply will remain shut in Gulshan-1, Gulshan -2, Banani, Natun Bazar, Baridhara and their adjoining areas for three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm on Friday.





The disruption in the gas supply will happen because of emergency maintenance work at Gulshan DRS (district regulating station), said a press release of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.





According to Titas Gas, all kinds of consumers, including household, industry, commercial and captive ones, in the areas will not get gas supply during the period.

Leave Your Comments