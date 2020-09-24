British Council to go ahead with Oct-Nov exams series



The British Council has decided to go ahead with its October-November 2020 exams series for the International GCSE, IGCSE, O Level and International A Level examinations as per schedule.







The decision was taken with the approval from the Bangladesh government, reports UNB.







They acknowledged the challenges faced by students, parents, and teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic, and extended their heartfelt gratitude to them for their patience and understanding.







"We sincerely appreciate the support and cooperation of the Government of Bangladesh (Ministry of Education) in helping carry out the upcoming October-November 2020 exams series," the British Council said in a media release Wednesday.







They said they are pleased to be able to provide students across Bangladesh with a choice to take their exams from the next month, especially after the global cancellation of the May-June 2020 exams.



