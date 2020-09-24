Published:  11:02 PM, 24 September 2020

Some city areas to see disruption in gas supply

Some city areas to see disruption in gas supply
 
Gas supply will remain shut in Gulshan-1, Gulshan -2, Banani, Natun Bazar, Baridhara and their adjoining areas for three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm on Friday.

The disruption in the gas supply will happen because of emergency maintenance work at Gulshan DRS (district regulating station), said a press release of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, reports UNB.

According to Titas Gas, all kinds of consumers, including household, industry, commercial and captive ones, in the areas will not get gas supply during the period.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »