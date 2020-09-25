Ex-VP Shakil did not get proper treatment

Shariful Islam Shakil



Former vice-president of Dhaka University's Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall student union Shariful Islam Shakil passed away on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment for critical diseases related to the brain and kidney.







Shakil allegedly did not get proper treatment due to a lack of finance. His sister Snigdha Khatun called a crowdfunding campaign earlier this month to raise money for Shakil's treatment but it did not go that well.





A widespread criticism on Bangladesh Chattra League's (BCL) role is going on the social media platforms as Shakil was a leader of that organization but he did not get essential backups to win his life's battle.







Shariful Islam Shakil, a student from the Sociology department of the 2013-14 session of Dhaka University, was a DU and hall unit leader of Chhatra League. He had spent more than six years in active politics for his organization.



As Shakil was feeling severely ill on August 28, he was admitted to Millennium Hospital in Dhaka.



Later he was transferred to Square Hospital on September 1 as his condition deteriorated. There he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for his critical condition.





As his family members could not afford to pay the high cost of Square Hospital, Shakil then admitted to Dhaka Medical College. Shakil's elder brother Ariful Islam, an official of the judiciary service, earlier told reporters that his family is running out of money to bear the cost of his younger brother's treatment.





Golam Rabbani, former general secretary of Chattra League said, Vice president of a hall union of country's premier Dhaka University, has died due to lack of advanced treatment and the bitter truth is that Shakil's proper treatment could not be met financially.





By giving the most golden time of one's life called youth to Chattra League neglecting a normal personal life, education, and family what is the outcome at the end of the day? Just negligence, frustration, and mockery, Rabbani asked.





BCL activist Md Zunaed Hossain Khan of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Hoque Hall said, "In printed out condolence message that costs no more than 2 tk, organizational responsibility may be dissolved but Shakil Vai will not be back again. If the president and secretary of Chattra League wanted, they could not even manage a little help from the Prime Minister's fund?





Although Shakil is an elected student representative of BCL, when it comes to his death because of lack of medical facilities, what is the base of hope of the workers who are ignoring the scorching heat, rain, and storm to contribute for the party?





BCL president Al Nahyean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee can not be reached over the phone till writing this report. They, however, expressed profound grief in a condolence note in this regard.





Leave Your Comments