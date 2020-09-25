BNMK seeks quick action against Neela Roy's killer

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nari Mukti Kendra (BNMK) demonstrated in Dhaka on Thursday seeking immediate actions against the killer of Neela Roy, a school girl who was murdered in Savar a few days ago. -AA



Bangladesh Nari Mukti Kendra (BNMK--Bangladesh Women Emancipation Council) has urged the authorities concerned to take required actions immediately to arrest and punish the killer of Neela Roy. Leaders and activists of the organization brought out a demonstrative procession on Thursday morning in Dhaka. BNMK President Seema Dutta, finance secretary Naima Khaled Monica and office secretary Toufika Liza spoke at the demonstration. They referred to Mizan as the murderer of Neela Roy.





BNMK leaders said that torment on women is increasing in Bangladesh at an alarming pace. Women are facing rape and physical assaults again and again, they further said. They added that the law and order forces take time to initiate actions against the perpetrators. They called upon the law and order forces to arrest Mizan without delay and to put him on trial. Criminals who commit such crimes in most of the cases are backed up the ruling authorities, BNMK leaders commented.





BNMK leaders stated that repression on women has gone up while the country is languishing under the coronavirus pandemic. They blamed pornography, drug addiction and obscene movies for the rise in attacks on women.





BNMK leaders demanded to the government to ensure the safety of women both at home and outside.





It may be added that Neela Roy was a schoolgirl of Savar who was killed a few days ago. One person named Selim Palowan has been meanwhile arrested in connection with the murder.



