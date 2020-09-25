US election 2020: Who is on track to win?

Joe Biden, Donald Trump



This year's US presidential election will take place against the unprecedented backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, hobbling the two candidates' campaigns - and leaving pundits struggling to predict the winner.





As CNN has noted, President Donald Trump's response to the virus has "upended Republican plans for how to run against Democrats", while Democratic contender Joe Biden is "limited to remote television interviews and Zoom calls with donors". So how are they each faring as the clock ticks down to the 3 November vote?





Latest polling shows that both a "Biden landslide" or a "narrow Trump win" are possible, according to New York Magazine, which reports that the former vice-president to Barack Obama is ahead by 6.8% in polls by FiveThirtyEight and by 6.5% at RealClearPolitics.





"Biden has led Trump in national polls for well over a year now, and no, Hillary Clinton's lead over Trump was never that consistent," the mag adds.But elections are rarely clear-cut, and particularly not in the age of Trump. Despite his hefty polling leads, Biden is by no means home and dry, according to influential pollster Helmut Norpoth.





The political science professor - who has correctly predicted five out of six elections since 1996 - says his Primary Model projects that the incumbent has a 91% chance of winning the upcoming vote.







And according to Norpoth, "not only will the president be re-elected, but he will expand his margin in the electoral college from 304 electoral votes in 2016 to 362 in 2020", reports The Independent.Under the US presidential voting system, each state is assigned a number of electoral college votes that go to the statewide winner regardless of the margin of victory.







This means "a handful of swing states will probably decide the election and be targeted heavily by campaigners", says The Guardian. Historically, the most important battles have been fought in Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.





In these key states, Biden looks to be edging out his rival, with a polling lead in all except for Iowa and Ohio.

The Democrat is ahead by margins as large as 7.8% - while Trump's lead is just 1% in Iowa and 1.3% in Ohio, the newspaper reports.







But US politics is nothing if not topsy-turvy at the moment, and 2020 is seeing parts of the country that have never been contentious battlegrounds before now turning into swing states.



Arizona is among these new swing states, according to CBS News' Battleground Tracker, despite Republicans having won there in all but one election since 1952.







And Trump's polling performance in Minnesota "is the closest a Republican has come to winning there since 1984", when Ronald Reagan narrowly lost to Walter Mondale by 0.18%, adds Al Jazeera. A Republican last claimed victory in Minnesota in 1972.



Perhaps most notably, polling appears to suggest that the race in Texas - an ultra-safe Republican state since the 1970s that offers a hefty 38 electoral votes - will be extremely close.FiveThirtyEight polling shows that Trump's lead is currently around 0.8%. But at times during the campaign, Biden has led polls in the state - an unprecedented occurrence for a Democrat.









